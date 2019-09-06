Russia Spotted 31 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week

The material showed that over the past weeks, Russian jets had been scrambled 23 times to prevent foreign aircraft from crossing into the country's airspace.
There have been no trespasses, according to the outlet.
This is not the first time Russia has to scramble jets to intercept foreign aircraft. Last month Russian jets have been scrambled 20 times over a week, while Russian military spotted 27 foreign jets as they were performing reconnaissance operations close to the country's airspace.
