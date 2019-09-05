US Defunds Projects From Bases in Turkey, Poland to Fund Border Wall - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has diverted $3.6 billion in military funds from construction projects at home and from bases abroad, the US Department of Defense revealed in a list of defunded projects.

The document, released on Wednesday, revealed 127 military construction projects that were being defunded reportedly to provide funding to build a wall along 175 miles of the United States’ border with Mexico.

In a separate statement, the Defense Department said it has diverted $1.8 billion from overseas projects.

The list shows impacted US overseas projects in bases in the United Kingdom, Estonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Romania, Spain and in other countries.

In the US state of Alaska, funds are being diverted away for a missile field expansion in Fort Greely that was originally planned for the construction of two missile interceptor silos, according to published reports.

A majority of the other defunded projects were allocated to construct roads, training facilities, gun ranges, gates, schools, maintenance facilities, airfield upgrades and other projects.