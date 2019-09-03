Walmart Stops Selling Short-Barrel Rifle Ammunition

A day earlier, United States Attorney General William Barr drafted a bill that would hasten the death penalty for those guilty of mass killings.

Walmart has stated that it will stop the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly ask its customers to abstain from openly carrying firearms in their stores, even where state laws permit it.

"After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the 223 calibre and 5.56 calibre that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons; We will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition; and We will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking our complete exit from handguns", the company sain in the announcement.

We’ve been working to understand the many important issues arising from the horrific events in El Paso and Southaven, as well as those raised in the national discussion around gun violence. Today, we’re sharing some next steps: https://t.co/chWzGf6Amv pic.twitter.com/Ye3xjjRdrh — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 3, 2019

The announcement comes just days after seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas and follows two other shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.​

Following the mass shootings, US Democratic leaders submitted legislation proposals that would call for more intensive background checks for all gun purchases in the United States.

Last month, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring more than 20, less than 24 hours before a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW