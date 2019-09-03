Register
03 September 2019
    AgustaWestland Apache AH1 10

    Indian Air Force Fortifies Pakistani Border With American Apache Attack Choppers

    CC BY 2.0 / Ronnie Macdonald
    Military & Intelligence
    0 11

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Apache attack helicopters will replace the ageing fleet of Mi-35s that have played such a crucial role in the western border region for years. Air Force Chief Marshal Birendra Singh Dhanoa said at the induction ceremony that these aircraft have been modified to suit the exacting standards demanded by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    The Indian Air Force has inducted eight American Apache multi-role helicopters near the Pakistani border. The formal induction of the AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian took place at Pathankot Air Base, located just 145 km from the border. It is to be the first line of defence against any potential attack from Pakistan.

    "Alongside, the capability to shoot fire and forget anti-tank guided missiles, air to air missiles, rockets and other ammunitions, the helicopter also has modern EW capabilities to provide versatility to helicopter in a network centric aerial warfare", Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said at the induction ceremony.

    The American made helicopters feature two high-performance turboshaft engines and a maximum cruise speed of 284 kilometres per hour. The Apache can carry a maximum of 16 Hellfire missiles giving it unprecedented firepower.

    ​The Indian defence ministry claimed the addition of the AH-64 E (I) helicopter would significantly improve capabilities in mountainous terrains. The aircraft can carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.

    India signed a $1.15 billion contract for the procurement of 22 Apache attack helicopters with US firm Boeing on 28 September 2015. The contract stipulated the delivery of the first consignment between July 2019 and September 2019 and the remaining part of the total shipment between December 2019 and March 2020.

    Last year, the US government also approved the sale of six Apache helicopters complete with weapons systems and support equipment worth $930 million to the Indian military. The Indian Army will deploy the six additional helicopters to the rugged Himalayan terrain along the China border.

    The decision to deploy the first consignment at Pathankot Air Base was taken against the backdrop of ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Following the Pulwama terror attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, the Indian Air Force launched airstrikes on 26 February on alleged terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot area. The Pakistan Air Force countered the action, which resulted in a dogfight.

    Tags:
    Boeing, Apache Helicopter, AH-64 Apache, Pathankot air base, Pakistan, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
