Register
15:44 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Tehran Welcomes Russia's Concept for Persian Gulf Security - Iranian Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik / Виталий Невар
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran welcomes Russia's initiative on Persian Gulf security and is ready to sign a non-aggression pact with its neighbours, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

    "As for the Persian Gulf security, our stand is really close to the Russian stand. I believe security can be ensured through cooperation and synergy, not resilience ... We have heard [taken note of] Russia's initiative for regional security. We welcome the initiative ... We are also ready to sign a relevant agreement, a non-aggression pact with our neighbours in the Persian Gulf. So, we welcome Russia's concept ... and encourage our Russian friends to move further on the matter", Zarif said after talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

    In response, the Russian diplomat stressed that both Moscow and Tehran are interested in seeing Persian Gulf countries agree on mutually acceptable ways to stabilise the situation in the region.

    In this photo taken on Aug. 15, 2016, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber stands on the tarmac at an air base near Hamedan, Iran
    © AP Photo / WarfareWW
    In this photo taken on Aug. 15, 2016, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber stands on the tarmac at an air base near Hamedan, Iran

    "Both we and the Islamic Republic of Iran are interested in seeing all the sides, all the countries, all the coastal nations of the Persian Gulf and their international partners, agree on mutually acceptable ways to ensure security in this region, which is the world's top-important region", Lavrov said, describing Iranian and Russian initiatives on the matter.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled in late July, amid the US-Iranian tensions in the region, the Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region, proposing "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the Persian Gulf. The concept promotes multilateralism as the core of the new security system in the region.

    Relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear agreement, last spring and re-instated sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    A year after that, Iran responded by suspending some obligations under the accord and vowed to proceed abandon commitments to the treaty every 60 days.

    In the meantime, the US also deployed additional troops near Iranian borders and created a maritime coalition to escort ships near Straight of Hormuz.

    Related:

    EU’s Mogherini Fears Possible Russia-Iran Drills May Complicate Gulf 'Chess Game'
    US Sanctions Against Iran, Venezuela Increase Demand for Russian Oil – Report
    How Can Russia Undermine US Plans for Iran?
    Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Missile
    Tags:
    security concerns, Persian Gulf, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok