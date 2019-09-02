Register
10:58 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish marines (File)

    Sweden to Finance Its 'Biggest Defence Reinforcement in Decades' Through Bank Tax

    © Photo: Kristina Swaan/Försvarsmakten
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The idea behind the new tax levied on Sweden's largest banks is to enhance their contribution to society and at least partially finance an ambitious $2-billion defence hike.

    Sweden's centre-left “red-green” government and its sidekicks the Centre and the Liberals have agreed on a SEK 20-billion (over $2 billion) defence hike.

    Since the budgetary increase immediately raised funding questions, Social Democrat Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson explained that it would be at least partially financed through a “bank tax”.

    “We have come a long way in working with the Ministry of Finance on what such a bank tax should look like, and the idea is then that it will yield SEK 5 billion ($500 million) by 2022”, Magdalena Andersson said, as quoted by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    According to her, the tax will primarily affect “big banks and some other players that exist in the financial market”. She stressed that they, in the government's opinion, can contribute to society more than they do today.

    “This is a sector that is making big profits today and that has been enjoying corporate tax cuts, so our assessment is that they can contribute more to the common cause”, Andersson explained.

    However, critics of the bank tax believe that it will eventually land on the shoulders' of ordinary people.

    “Don't be fooled, the bank tax is not introduced to finance the defence. It is introduced to pay for the family week, job sharing, night trips to Europe and other disasters”, Benjamin Dousa, the leader of the Moderate party's young wing MUF tweeted, pointing out that the bank tax will only cover a fraction of the total sum needed.

    ​The “bank tax” is expected to help enforce a new defence settlement agreed upon by the government and its allies.

    Social Democrat Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist called the current defence upgrade the “biggest reinforcement in decades”.

    “We have a better and stronger defense today than 2014, but much remains to be done”, Hultqvist ventured.

    The defence agreement includes a sweeping upgrade of all military branches. Most importantly, the overall number of defence personnel will be increased from today's 60,000 to 90,000, including home defence and civilian employees.

    Moreover, a mechanised battalion will be placed on the Baltic island of Gotland, which had been de-militarised for about a decade. The number of conscripts will be increased from 4,000 to 8,000 by 2024. The defence agreement also includes an upgrade of tanks and combat vehicles, new air bases, procurement of 48 new Archer type artillery pieces, a replacement of older air defence systems from the shoreline, an upgrade of the Navy's vessels with air defence, enhanced submarine-hunting ability in marine helicopters, as well as new vehicles, boats, grenade-launchers and armoured vehicles for the home guard.

    According to Hultqvist, Sweden's “big four” Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB, and Swedbank had a combined profit of SEK 112 billion ($11.5 billion) in 2018, which is $300 million more more than 2017.

    Tags:
    armed forces, defence, taxes, banks, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse