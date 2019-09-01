Register
13:50 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Terminator 2 starring Sylvester Stallone [DeepFake]

    Pentagon Concerned Deepfakes Could Decide 2020 Election, Wants DARPA to Get More Cash to Fight Problem

    © Photo: YouTube/Ctrl Shift Face
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Also this week, the US Department of Defence marked its concern over the “real risk” of falling behind China in the field of advanced artificial intelligence, given that country’s well-oiled machinery of partnerships between the civilian technology sector and the military.

    The US military should be given more resources to invest in technology which can identify and disarm the potential “national security risk” caused by deepfakes, Pentagon Joint Artificial Intelligence Center director Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan has said.

    Speaking at a conference dedicated to AI at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland last week, Shanahan alleged that US adversaries had already used other ‘disnformation tools’ in previous elections to “cause friction and chaos,” with deepfakes becoming another tool in their arsenal.

    “We saw strong indications of how this could play out in the 2016 election, and we have every expectation that – if left unchecked – it will happen to us again,” he said, his comments quoted by intelligence defence publication C4ISRNET.

    “As a department, at least speaking for the Defence Department, we’re saying it’s a national security problem as well. We have to invest a lot in it. A lot of commercial companies are doing these every day. The level of sophistication seems to be exponential,” Shanahan added.

    The Pentagon official pointed to the Defence Advanced Research Project Agency’s Media Forensics program as one way that the military is already tackling the issue.

    “It’s coming up with ways to tag and call out [disinformation],” Shanahan said. Once completed, the DARPA project is expected to allow the military to detect manipulation to images and video and even find out how they were created.

    DARPA headquarters at 3701 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington.
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Coolcaesar / DARPA
    DARPA headquarters building

    DARPA aren’t the only ones working on technology to challenge deepfakes – a form of computer-assisted fakery using a machine learning algorithm to create hyper-realistic fake content through face swapping technology. Last month, Sputnik reported that researchers from the University of California at Riverside and tech R&D firm Mayachitra had teamed up to create a novel deep-learning architecture to detect content-changing manipulation based on tiny distortions invisible to the human eye.

    It’s feared that in addition to their ability to change people’s perceptions ahead of elections, deepfakes can also influence target group behaviour for purposes of psychological warfare, with the end goals ranging from provoking a financial panic to starting wars. However, regarding the Pentagon’s work on programs to counter deepfakes, it remains unclear how successful DARPA’s efforts will be, and whether the DoD itself may not try to use the technology for its own ends.

    Deepfakes first came to prominence in 2017, raising grave concerns about the ability to use the manipulations to create fake news, fake pornographic videos featuring politicians or celebrities, and other malicious content.

    In addition to worries about deepfakes, the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center expressed concerns this past week about the power of China’s ‘military-civil fusion’ strategy – which promotes partnerships between the civilian technology sector and the military. The US, Shanahan said, has nothing similar in place, and risks falling behind China on AI in the long run.

    Related:

    Jordan Peterson Deepfake Voice Generator Taken Down After He Suggested Legal Action ASAP
    Security Pro Warns of Dangers to Society as 'Deepfake' Porn Becomes as Easy as an Instafilter
    Virtual Sex With Deepfake Models Will Change Future of Porn, Webcam Girl Warns
    New Deepfake Video Replaces Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok