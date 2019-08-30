WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Terminal High Altitude Area Defenсe (THAAD) interceptor launched from a combat aircraft successfully destroyed an in-flight target in a test, US Missile Defenсe Agency (MDA) spokesman Mark Wright said.

"The Missile Defenсe Agency conducted an intercept test today of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) element of the nation's Ballistic Missile Defenсe System", Wright said. "Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the target was successfully intercepted".

THAAD Ballistic Missile Intercept Test on August 29, 2019. pic.twitter.com/ESy1Y8mEki — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) August 30, 2019

This was the 16th successful intercept in 16 attempts for the THAAD system since 2005, according to Lockheed Martin company.

THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defence system that intercepts ballistic missiles during their late mid-course or final stage flight both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. The operational range of the system totals 200 kilometres (124 miles). The system is highly effective at defending against a host of ballistic missile threats to include mass raid scenarios.