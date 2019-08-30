UAE Wants to Test Russia's Orion-E Drone on Own Territory - Russian Governmental Agency

ZHUKOVSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has asked Russia to conduct tests of Russia's Orion-E drone on the UAE territory, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has stated.

"Work on delivering Orion-E to a country of the Middle East and North Africa region has really been underway. However, it is currently too early to discuss contract signing. Apart from that, we are studying the possibility of showing the Orion-E system to the UAE, which has requested holding demonstration tests on its territory", the service said.

The head of the defence cooperation agency, Dmitry Shugayev, has previously stated that "a Middle Eastern nation" seeks to purchase the Orion-E long-endurance drone.

According to military experts, the Orion-E reconnaissance drone may be equipped with weapons, thus turning into a reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle.