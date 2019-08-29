Register
20:12 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    RC-135

    US, UK Spy Planes Tracked Near Russian Borders in Black Sea – Report

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    An RQ-4B Global Hawk, a strategic unmanned aerial vehicle of the US Air Force, reportedly carried out an 11-hour reconnaissance flight near Russian borders in the Baltic region.

    The US Air Force’s RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft has conducted a multi-hour flight along the Russian coast in the Black Sea, according to the flight tracking website PlaneRadar.

    The plane, which lifted off from the Souda Bay air base on the Greek island of Crete earlier on Thursday, flew over the coast of Krasnodar as well as the southern and southwestern coasts of Crimea.

    The aircraft then flew on for at least three hours southwest of Crimea, near the city of Sevastopol.

    “The Boeing RC-135U plane conducts a reconnaissance flight along the Black Sea coast of Russia”, the tweet reads.

    The flight was reportedly carried out over the international waters of the Black Sea at an altitude of 9,600 meters.

    PlaneRadar also tracked a flight by the UK Royal Air Force’s RC-135W spy plane near to Russian borders in the Baltic.

    "The Boeing RC-135W aircraft carries out a reconnaissance flight in the flight information area in the Kaliningrad region," according to a tweet.

    After taking off from RAF Waddington air base in England on Thursday, the plane conducted a surveillance mission over the Baltic Sea in Lithuanian airspace near the borders of Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

    The flyovers come after PlaneRadar reported an almost 11-hour reconnaissance flight carried out by the US drone RQ-4B Global Hawk near Russian borders in the Baltic region.

    The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) lifted off from the Sigonella airbase on Sicily and then flew along the northern border of the Kaliningrad region, as well as the western borders of Russia’s Pskov and Leningrad regions.

    "The UAV RQ-4B-40 Global Hawk with board number 11-2048 and the callsign FORTE15 took off from the Sigonella airbase," the tweet reads.

    The US and NATO have substantially increased their reconnaissance operations along Russia's borders in the Black and Baltic Seas in recent years.

    Over the past year alone, the Russian military's reconnaissance forces reportedly tracked about 3,000 foreign combat aircraft, including around 1,000 spy planes and reconnaissance drones, flying near to Russia's sea and land borders. Over the same period, Russian planes were scrambled repeatedly to intercept the aircraft, forcing them to alter course.

    Related:

    US Spy Planes Spotted Again Near Russian Borders – Report
    US 6th Fleet Claims Russian Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane Over Mediterranean Sea
    Russian MoD Denies US Claims of Unsafe Intercept of Spy Plane Over Mediterranean
    Russian Su-27 Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Military
    Tags:
    borders, flight, RC-135W, RC-135U, Black Sea, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse