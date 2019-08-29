Trump Asks Security Team to Review Military Assistance to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has asked his national security team to review the military assistance program to Ukraine to ensure the funding is being used in the US interests, Politico reported, citing a senior administration official.

According to Politico's Wednesday report, the issue is now under review, and these funds for Ukraine were reserved.

In June, the Pentagon announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with an additional $250 million in funds to strengthen the latter's military capacity.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper and National Security Adviser John Bolton are among the officials dealing with reviewing the military assistance program to Ukraine, the publication said.

In 2017, Trump's administration approved lethal weapons deliveries to Ukraine, including Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems. The previous administration did not do this, despite Ukraine’s repeated requests for US armaments.

Russia has repeatedly warned the United States that sending arms to Ukraine will only fuel the conflict, destabilize the country and lead to more bloodshed. This stance has also been supported by a number of European officials.