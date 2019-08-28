Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, Vladimir Putin stated earlier. Ankara has expressed significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev noted.

Apart from Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, Erdogan has expressed interest in the MiG-35 aircraft, Shugayev stated at the MAKS-2019 International Air Show held at the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky airfield.

"The MiG-35 is a very interesting aircraft. By the way, President Erdogan stopped yesterday at its model and asked several professional questions in terms of armaments and flight characteristics", Shugayev noted.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov MiG-35 at MAKS-2019 International Air Show

According to the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia received several applications to purchase its advanced Mig-35 fighter.

The MiG-35 is a multipurpose fourth-generation fighter jet and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB fighters. It features improved combat capabilities and flight performance characteristics.

Shugayev also stated that Moscow may help Ankara create its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter.

A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the MAKS-2019 airshow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the meeting at MAKS-2019, Putin stated that Turkey and Russia had discussed the possibility of maintaining cooperation in the defence industry, including on both fourth-generation Su-35 and fifth-generation Su-57 jets. He also noted that Turkey is interested in not only purchasing, but also jointly producing military products.