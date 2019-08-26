Alleged Video Shows US Military Taking Russian "Flying" T-80 Tank for a Ride

The US Army's 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team got a chance to test the famous Russian T-80 tank, dubbed the "flying tank" by some, taking the USSR-designed vehicle for a ride, according to a video tweeted by the brigade. They grasped this opportunity during a visit to the base of the South Korean 3rd Armored Brigade – the only Seoul regiment operating these Russian tanks.
August 21, 2019
The country received them between 1995-2006, alongside BMP-3 armoured infantry vehicles, as partial repayment of a USSR state debt inherited by Russia. The T-80 tank remained unrivaled in terms of performance in South Korea, until Seoul started producing domestically-made K2 tanks.
The T-80 received its 'flying tank' nickname for its ability to move fast, maneuver and perform stunt jumps from trampolines despite its 46-tonne weight. Another feature reportedly highly valued by Moscow was the tank's ability to be combat-ready in minutes even under temperatures well below minus 40 degrees Celsius.
All comments
Show new comments (0)