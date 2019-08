Besides a RSM-56 Bulava missile, the Russian military also launched a R-29RMU Sineva missile from the K-114 Tula submarine in order to confirm the technical characteristics of the missiles and submarine missile systems.

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of an RSM-56 Bulava missile being launched from the K-535 Yury Dolgoruky Borei-class submarine.

The test-launch, which took place in the Barents Sea, was described as successful after the missile destroyed its target.

The R-30 Bulava is a solid-fuel ballistic missile developed expressly for Project 955 submarines. It carries 10 warheads of 150 kilotons each and has a range of 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles).