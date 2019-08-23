Register
16:51 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    US Army Issues ‘Most-Wanted Iraqi’-Style Playing Cards With Iranian Weapons Types Amid Gulf Row

    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    112

    This week, Australia said that it would be joining the US-led ‘maritime security coalition’ forming in the Persian Gulf amid tensions following a string of tanker attacks, ship seizures and drone shootdowns in the area. The UK and Israel said earlier that they would be joining. Tehran has urged outside powers to stay out of the region's waters.

    The US Army is distributing decks of cards featuring Iranian weapons systems to “familiarise” troops with the country’s growing arsenal, the Federation of American Scientists has reported.

    Images of the cards, similar in format to the ones introduced by the Bush administration ahead of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, which featured senior members of Saddam Hussein’s government and military, were published on the FAS website.

    The Iran playing card collection is officially described as the ‘Worldwide Equipment Identification Cards: Iran Edition,” and distributed by the US Army Training & Doctrine Command. The cards feature the standard 52 playing cards plus two jokers, and include everything from Iranian tanks and self-propelled guns to various armoured vehicles, artillery pieces, rocket launch platforms, drones, anti-air missiles, shoulder held anti-tank and anti-air weapons, and more.

    The US Army issued Russia and China-related weapons identification playing cards earlier this year, and plans to issue a new deck with North Korean weapons in the near future.

    The US Army has yet to comment on the Iran card deck, with some online observers fearing the cards could mean that a conflict with Iran may be imminent.

    On Thursday, Iran showed off its new Bavar 373 air defence system and other advanced weapons at its Defence Industry Day ceremonies. The system was just one of multiple new missile, drone and air defence systems and other equipment unveiled in recent months amid the escalation of tensions in the region which followed the US move to send a carrier strike group to the Middle East in May.

    In mid-May and mid-June, multiple commercial tankers were sabotaged in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with the US blaming Iran for these attacks, while Tehran claimed they were a bid by the US and its Israeli, Saudi and Emirati allies to escalate tensions. Tensions escalated further on June 20, when Iran shot down a $220 million US drone over its airspace in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had called off planned airstrikes on targets across Iran at the last minute after being told how many Iranians would be killed, saying such strikes would not be “proportionate.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards later said that its air defence troops spared a US reconnaissance aircraft operating alongside the US drone from destruction, despite the fact that it too had violated Iran’s airspace.

    Last week, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari, a senior figure in Iran’s defence industrial complex, said Iran’s progress toward attaining self-sufficiency in the defence sector, and not the “kindness” of its adversaries, was responsible for the caution being shown by the US and its allies in relation to Iran.

    On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that Iran would not be the one to start a military conflict in the Gulf, but would defend itself as necessary.

    Related:

    Iran Unveils New Locally Built S-300 Analogue' Defence System – Reports
    Iran's Zarif to Visit Norway on Thursday Amid Increased Tensions in Gulf Region
    Iran Will Not Start War in Persian Gulf but Will Defend Itself - Foreign Minister
    Netanyahu Hints Israel Behind Attacks on Iran-Backed Militia Depots in Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse