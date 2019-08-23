India, Pakistan Exchange Cross-Border Fire; One Indian Soldier Killed

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid rising anger at the diplomatic level, the armed forces of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving one Indian soldier dead. The Indian Army said that it was retaliating to Pakistani fire.

The soldier has been identified as Naik Rajib Thapa, 34, from West Bengal state’s Jalpaiguri district.

“The soldier was manning a forward post in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector which came under unprovoked firing from across the border in the early hours,” an official said.

The Indian Army said that is retaliating to Pakistani fire which effectively occurred at the Line of Control (LoC).

The LoC is a nearly 450-mile long geographical boundary that divides the Jammu and Kashmir region into two territories, with one administered by India and one by Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed at least six Indian soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire by Pakistan in the Tatta Pani sector, near the LoC. India did not immediately respond to the claim.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations have been escalating recently, leading to several skirmishes along the Line of Control, with both Islamabad and New Delhi blaming each other for the ceasefire violations.

This is the second escalation in 2019, with the previous one taking place at the end of February, when the Pakistan Air Force downed at least one Indian jet, following an air raid on Pakistani territory carried out by New Delhi.