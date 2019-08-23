Russia Detected 27 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have spotted 27 foreign jets as they were performing reconnaissance operations close to the country's airspace over the past week, the military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic, published by the outlet, Russian jets have been scrambled 20 times to intercept foreign planes.

The material showed that there had been no trespasses.

Почти 30 летательных аппаратов вели разведку у границ РФ за неделю:https://t.co/UIyyX9aj9I pic.twitter.com/vgxielvhmw — Телеканал "Звезда" (@zvezdanews) August 22, 2019

Previously, seventeen foreign planes have been spotted while on reconnaissance missions near Russian airspace. The reports come after this July the Russian military stated it had detected eighteen foreign airplanes while they were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the country's airspace, adding, however, that there had been no cases of trespassing.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed foreign military build-up near Russia's borders, warning that aggressive moves by NATO could provoke an escalation into a full-scale military confrontation. At the same time, the alliance has been justifying its enhanced activities by claiming that Russia poses a security threat to the region.