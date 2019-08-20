Register
18:26 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force MiG-21. (File)

    India to Phase Out Obsolete MiG-21 Combat Jets By December - Air Force Chief

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Struggling to meet required combat strength with their current jets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief on Tuesday said the force can’t wait for homegrown equipment and will replace obsolete planes at an appropriate time.

    All the non-upgraded MiG 21 combat jets will be phased out by the end of this year, Air Chief Marshal Birendra Singh Dhanoa added.

    With MiG-21s operating in the force for the last four decades, the IAF chief has raised the alarm about the modernisation of the fleet by saying that nobody is driving cars of that vintage.

    "We are still flying MiG-21s which are 44-years-old, but nobody is driving cars of that vintage," Air Chief Dhanoa said during a seminar on "The Modernisation and Indigenisation of the IAF".

    The Air Chief said the Soviet-era combat jet, which allegedly shot down an American made F-16 in a recent dogfight at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Pakistan Air Force, will be phased out this year.

    "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie (a basic version of MiG-21) in September, subject to visibility," Dhanoa added.

    Nevertheless, Dhanoa emphasised the jet has been operational in India because the country has an overhaul facility which implements Indian made components.

    "Over 95 per cent of the components required for overhauling are made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG, but we are because we have overhaul facilities," Dhanoa stated.

    A total of 10 Squadrons (18-20 jets in each squadron) of the IAF's MiG-21s and MiG-27s are scheduled to retire by 2024 on completion of their Total Technical Life.

    The MiG-21 is a legacy fighter first introduced into the Soviet Air Force in 1959 and exported to dozens of countries around the world in the following years.

    The IAF has upgraded versions of the plane, known as the MiG-21bis, which were produced until 1985.

    In September, the IAF is expected to induct the first batch of French-made Rafale combat jets into service. However, the planes will be required to undergo at least 1,500 hours of intensive testing to validate their India Specific Enhancements.

    New Delhi has signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion euros to boost capabilities of the IAF which has a shortage of over 200 fighter jets to fight a war against Pakistan and China simultaneously, as per recommendations of a parliamentary standing committee.

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Set to Purchase All-Terrain Vehicles Amid Rising Jet Crashes
    Indian Air Force Set to Fortify Pakistani Border With American Apache Attack Choppers
    Indian Air Force Set to Take on PUBG With Launch of Air Combat-Based Mobile Game
    Tags:
    dogfight, F-16, Dassault Rafale, Birender Singh Dhanoa, MiG-21, Pakistan, Indian Air Force (IAF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse