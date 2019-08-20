Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Escort Russian Aircraft Over Baltic, UK Defence Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighters from a military airfield in Estonia to escort two Russian Su-30 aircraft, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"RAF Typhoons deployed in Estonia on NATO Baltic Air Policing today intercepted two Russian SU-30 'Flanker' fighters as they transited over the Baltic Sea. The intercept was conducted in a professional manner throughout," the ministry said on Twitter.

The United Kingdom has been leading NATO international battalion stationed in Estonia since 2017. RAF aircraft are currently operating in Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing.

The Royal Air Force constantly follows the flights of Russian aircraft near the United Kingdom and over the Baltic. Russian military aircraft do not enter UK airspace, all escort cases were completed without any incidents.