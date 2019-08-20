Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Escort Russian Aircraft Over Baltic, UK Defence Ministry Says

"RAF Typhoons deployed in Estonia on NATO Baltic Air Policing today intercepted two Russian SU-30 'Flanker' fighters as they transited over the Baltic Sea. The intercept was conducted in a professional manner throughout," the ministry said on Twitter.
RAF Typhoons deployed in Estonia on NATO Baltic Air Policing today intercepted two Russian SU-30 "Flanker" fighters as they transited over the Baltic Sea.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 19, 2019
The intercept was conducted in a professional manner throughout.#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/MZA8hMa8Un
The United Kingdom has been leading NATO international battalion stationed in Estonia since 2017. RAF aircraft are currently operating in Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing.
The Royal Air Force constantly follows the flights of Russian aircraft near the United Kingdom and over the Baltic. Russian military aircraft do not enter UK airspace, all escort cases were completed without any incidents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)