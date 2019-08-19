Watch Swiss Fighter Jet Escort Russian President's Plane in 'Hospitality' Gesture

A plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron was met by a special "hospitality" gesture while flying over Switzerland.

A video of two Swiss fighter jets F/A-18 Hornets spending several minutes on 19 August escorting a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron has appeared online.

"Such situations have already been in place. This is not bad. We have sent notes, and the Swiss have responded that this is an act of hospitality", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

С эскортом: Истребитель швейцарских ВВС приблизился к российскому самолету с делегацией и журналистами, летевшему во Францию в рамках визита Путина pic.twitter.com/gWfFvgfhGH — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) August 19, 2019

The McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather, carrier-capable, multirole combat jet, created as both a fighter and attack plane.​

Putin and Macron will hold talks later in the day in the French president's residence — Fort de Bregancon.