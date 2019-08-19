Indian Air Force Dramatically Rescues Flood Stranded Fishermen (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): As many parts of India are facing the fury of torrential downpours, several rivers are overflowing due to floodwaters and causing havoc. Causing death and destruction while also testing the Indian forces that are saving stranded people in extreme conditions. The latest incident occurred on the Jammu river.

In a video tweeted by IAF and other media outlets, an IAF chopper can be seen reaching out to two men stranded on a concrete bridge slab. Both were marooned on the bridge as the muddy waters of the Tawi River swirled precariously around them.

It shows an IAF chopper dropping a paratrooper commando onto the extended concrete platform. He secures them with the chopper’s rescue rope, and they are winched up and moved to a safer place.

​“We received information at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm the helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down and put a hook on the fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, and the operation was successful,” IAF Chief Operations Officer Sandeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, as the video of the rescue operation started doing the rounds on social media, netizens lauded the IAF for their valiant effort in rescuing the stranded men.

Incessant rains have flooded and waterlogged several regions of northern India over the last few days.

Waterlogging has damaged several houses and roads in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, affecting traffic movement on the national highway.

The neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, have also been inundated with severe rains over the past week.

Earlier this month, the IAF was appreciated after a video of a trooper rescuing a flood stranded older woman in the western state of Gujarat went viral.