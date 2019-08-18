US Budget Provided Funds For Medium, Short-Range Missiles Year Before it Left INF - Shoigu

The Russian Defence Minister Shoigu said Sunday that Russia had never refused to hold talks with the US on the INF treaty and has always shown transparency of its actions.

"We have never refused dialogue [with Washington], we had offered it from February to August [2019]. We showed our openness. We showed [the United States] the missile that caused doubt. The Americans did not come to us," Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Speaking further, the Russian defence minister said that fund for the development of medium and short-range missiles were included in the US budget a year before the country had left the INF treaty.

The INF, the landmark nuclear pact signed in the Cold War era, came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.

