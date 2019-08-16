Register
18:40 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Soviet Armoured Units Spotted in Alaska

    © Sputnik / Виктор Чернов
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    229

    The units were spotted outside Eielson Air Force Base near the US-Russian border.

    A pair of Soviet-era armoured air defence systems and at least one US Air Force F-16 with a colour scheme designed to look like the ones used by the Russian air force have been spotted during a recent US Air Force drill in Alaska.

    The Soviet mobile air defence units involved included a 9K35 Strela-10 (NATO reporting name SA-13 Gopher) surface-to-air-missile (SAM) system, along with a 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko) SAM, with the systems designed “to replicate various threats” to US aircraft and meant to ensure “a realistic training experience,” according to Defence Blog.

    The armoured units were spotted during the ‘Red Flag-Alaska’ drills at the Yukon Training Area outside Eielson Air Force Base, located about 1,000 km east of the US-Russian border. The annual drills, their name obviously inspired by the old Cold War against the Soviet Union, involve multiple units from US Pacific Air Force commands, and are formally tasked with helping the US and its allies ‘improve interoperability’ through ‘realistic training scenarios’.

    The ‘Gopher’ and ‘Gecko’ were also accompanied by at least one F-16 painted up to look like a Russian jet, featuring a distinctive blue-grey-light blue colour scheme. Eielson’s official Twitter account showed off pictures of the jet, accompanied by an ordinary US Air Force F-16, during aerial refueling.

    Along with the US, the UK’s Royal Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force are participating, with operations split between Eilson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The bases are part of Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, a vast network of US military installations scattered across the state and used for training.

    It’s not clear when or where the US military got its hands on the Soviet-era air defence systems, which remain on duty in Russia’s air defence network in upgraded form. However, the US has been known to purchase, either clandestinely or in the open, multiple advanced Soviet-made air defence systems from the former Eastern Bloc nations starting in the early 1990s. Russia is thought to have at least 480 Strela-10s and 420 Osas of various modifications in its arsenal.

    Related:

    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Norway Reportedly Detects Radioactive Leakage From Soviet Sub in Arctic (Photo)
    Soviet-German Non-Aggression Pact Helped Eventual Soviet Victory - Ex-Defence Minister Ivanov
    President of EU Council Calls Soviet Union's Collapse ‘Blessing to Russians, Eastern Europe’
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Awkward History Lessons: Trump Surprises Netizens With Bizarre Comment About Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok