Register
22:57 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This July 7, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows damage to a store at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake military base following series of earthquakes on July 4 and 5. The base sustained heavy damage that experts estimate will cost over $5 billion to repair. (Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza/U.S. Navy via AP)

    Repairs to California Naval Facility After Quakes Estimated at $5 Billion

    © AP Photo/ Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza/U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 120

    The earthquakes that struck California last month caused more than $5 billion worth of damage to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a large military installation located in China Lake, California, approximately three miles north of Ridgecrest, which was severely affected by the tremors.

    The 1,700-square-mile base “provides and maintains land, facilities and other assets that support the Navy’s research, development, acquisition, testing and evaluation (RDAT&E) of cutting-edge weapons systems for the warfighter,” according to its website.

    An evaluation of around 3,600 of the installation’s buildings over 13 days found that repairing or replacing the damaged structures, which include hangars, repair facilities, offices, a laboratory, 22 ammunition magazines, an air traffic control tower, a gym and a pool, would cost around $2.2 billion, according to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest. The total repair and replacement plan, however, includes furniture, tools, communications and other equipment, hiking the cost up to $5.2 billion.

    However, the figures are speculative at this point, and any repair funds would first have to be approved by Congress and the president.

    The quakes caused cracks in the base’s buildings as well as damage to water pipes and electrical equipment. A laboratory used to test weapons technology was deemed unsafe, according to a report by the Navy Times. In fact, 20% of all buildings in the facility are currently unsafe or have restrictions on their use. Many of the facility’s buildings were built before 1980, with some even dating as far back as World War II, and thus did not meet modern earthquake safety standards.

    "There was damage to a majority of the buildings and infrastructure," Capt. Mark K. Edelson, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, is quoted as saying by the Navy Times.

    The 6.4-magnitude tremor that struck 122 miles northeast of Los Angeles on July 4 was followed one day later by a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that caused a fissure within the Little Lake fault zone in Southern California’s Indian Wells Valley area. At least 159 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater were recorded after the first earthquake on July 4. However, despite the magnitude of both earthquakes, there were no reported deaths as a result. The quakes did, however, result in several gas leaks and fires in Southern California.

    Related:

    5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southwestern Turkey - Report
    6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northwest Off Pacific Nation of Tonga - USGS
    No Abnormalities Detected at Japan's Fukushima Power Plant After 6.2 Earthquake - Reports
    Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern Iran - Reports
    One Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan - Fire Department
    Tags:
    damage, Navy, earthquake, military, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse