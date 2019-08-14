Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Conduct Routine 4-Hour Patrol Over Barents, Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Wednesday a routine patrol flight over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The flight duration was more than 4 hours", the statement said.

According to the ministry, at certain stages of the flight, the bombers were shadowed by the Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter jets.

On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Monday a 9-hour patrol flight over the Barents, Norwegian and North Sea. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, Atlantic, Black, and Baltic Seas as well as the Pacific Ocean in strict accordance with the International Regulations for the Use of Airspace, without violating the borders of other states, the ministry added.