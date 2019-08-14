Lockheed Martin Wins Maintenance Contract for Standoff Missiles in Poland, Finland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin won almost $100 million to provide maintenance and other support for air-to-surface missiles operated by Poland, Finland and Australia, the Department of Defence announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) foreign military sales production support… [for] Finland, Poland and Australia", the release said Tuesday.

The contract will provide for lifecycle support for JASSM in system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support, the Defence Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed at Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next five years and is expected to be completed by August 2024, the release added.

The JASSM is a low observable standoff air-launched US cruise missile. It is a large, stealthy long-range weapon with a 1,000 pound armor piercing warhead that entered service in 2009.

JASSMs can be launched from B-1B, B-2, B-52, F-16 and F-15E aircraft, but the B-1B can also carry the extended range JASSM-ER. JASSM-ER has a range of about 620 miles, more than double the range of JASSM, allowing pilots to launch the missile at a greater distance, according to Lockheed Martin.