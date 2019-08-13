Register
19:17 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine SSN 774 USS Virginia (US Navy photo)

    Subcontractor Slammed for ‘Substandard Welding’ on Upgraded US Virginia-Class Attack Subs

    US Navy photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Last week, BWX Technologies, one of just two US manufacturers capable of making missile tubes for the new Columbia-class submarine program, threatened to pull out of the business completely amid ongoing work to repair 12 submarine missile tubes it had welded incorrectly in 2018.

    “Substandard welding” and ‘improperly administered” testing have delayed the delivery of new missile tubes for the US Navy’s Virginia-class submarines, Bloomberg has reported, citing the Naval Sea Systems Command.

    Four new large-diameter launch tubes, subcontracted out by General Dynamics to BWX and BAE Systems, are designed to nearly double the Virginia class’s Tomahawk cruise missile carrying capacity, from 37 to 65, and are part of the US Navy’s program of upgrading the existing attack sub design while preparing for the construction of new Columbia-class submarines starting in 2021. Earlier this year, the Pentagon lobbied to nearly double the budget of the latter programme, from the $2.3 billion laid out for fiscal year 2020 to $4.3 billion by the time production begins, and over $5 billion thereafter.

    BWX, responsible for three of the four new missile tubes for the Virginia-class vessels, has been reprimanded from the Navy over its substandard work, with delivery dates pushed back from January, April and October of this year to May, June and July of 2020.

    The company indicated earlier this month that it was considering stopping the production of missile tubes for the Colombia-class sub program after its existing commitment runs out in 2021, amid waffling by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat on whether to increase orders.

    Shelby Oakley, director of the Government Accountability Office’s contracting and national security acquisitions team, told Bloomberg that the welding issue was part of a broader problem affecting the US military shipbuilding industry, with the industrial base engaged in such construction declining “significantly since previous major submarine construction in the 1980s.”

    Today, Oakley said, the situation is compounded by “higher demands of supplying components for use on both submarines,” i.e. the upgraded Virginia-class and the up and coming Columbia-class.

    An artist rendering of the future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia class are a shipbuilding priority and will replace the Ohio-class submarines reaching maximum extended service life. The Columbia-class Program Executive Office is on track to begin construction with USS Columbia (SSBN 826) in fiscal year 2021, deliver in fiscal year 2028, and on patrol in 2031.
    © U.S. Navy illustration
    An artist rendering of the future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia class are a shipbuilding priority and will replace the Ohio-class submarines reaching maximum extended service life. The Columbia-class Program Executive Office is on track to begin construction with USS Columbia (SSBN 826) in fiscal year 2021, deliver in fiscal year 2028, and on patrol in 2031.

    The Navy assured the business newspaper that “the delay in tube delivery” as a result of BWX’s poor workmanship “does not equate” to a delay in the delivery of the new submarines themselves.

    A spokesperson from the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company stressed that BWX “understand[s] our customers’ rigorous standards for success and are committed to delivering products and services of the highest quality.”

    The new missile tubes for Virginia-class subs, known as the ‘Virginia Payload Module’, will extend the submarine’s hull by some 84 feet. The US has built at least 17 of the $2.8 billion per unit subs since 2000, and plans to produce 66 of the vessels over their lifespan, with the new module intended for the Block V order, consisting of 10 boats, to help the Virginia-class take over from other cruise missile sub designs once these are retired. The Block V boats were ordered in February 2017.

    Related:

    Russian Defence Ministry Names 14 Officers Who Died In Research Submarine Fire
    India Soon to Sign $2.6 Billion Anti-Submarine Chopper Deal With US
    New North Korean Submarine Has Potential to Carry Three Ballistic Missiles
    US Navy to Triple Cruise Missile Firepower on Virginia Nuclear Attack Subs
    General Dynamics Wins $40Mln Redesign of Virginia Nuclear Submarine MPM
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse