Iran Presents New Domestic Armoured, Tactical Vehicles - Reports

According to Tasnim news agency, the presented hardware includes the Aras-2 tactical vehicle and Ra'd armoured personnel carrier.
Iranian Defence Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami attended a ceremony and said that these vehicles were designed to meet the current needs of the country's Armed Forces. According to him, the Armed Forces will receive a large number of Aras-2 vehicles.
The media outlet said that in recent years, Iran had achieved a significant breakthrough in its domestic military buildup following the 2018 call of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to boost the national defence capabilities.
