Watch Su-27 Chase Spanish F-18 Jet as It Approaches Too Close to Russian Defence Minister’s Plane

On Tuesday, the Russian military reported that a NATO jet snuck up to the defence minister’s airliner over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea as he and other defence staff made their way to Moscow from Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

The Russian defence ministry has published dramatic footage showing one of the two Su-27 fighters escorting an airliner carrying Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu peeling off and chasing away an F-18 with Spanish Air Force insignia after it approached to what appears to be just several hundred metres from the passenger jet.

The incident, which took place Tuesday, saw the Su-27 banking in the direction of the intruding F-18, prompting the NATO jet to fly away from the Russian jet before ascending up and away from both the Su-27 and the airliner.

Shoigu paid a visit to Kaliningrad to observe part of the Seaborne Assault military games, part of the Army Games-2019 competition. The defence minister is no stranger to NATO aircraft approaching his plane in the Baltic Sea, with a similar incident taking place in 2017.

The Spanish Air Force has not commented on Tuesday's incident. Spanish Air Force warplanes are known to take part in NATO’s so-called ‘Baltic Air Policing’ mission, aimed at protecting the airspace of the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.