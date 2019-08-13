Russian Combat Pilots to Wear Upgraded Tactical Vests After Syrian Campaign Experience

"In light the Syrian events, again, as in the days of Afghanistan [Soviet-era campaign in Afghanistan in 1979-1989], the modernization of the tactical vest for combat aviation pilots, including the placement of signal flare guns, medical supplies, food and water, grenades, a pistol, etc., became a pressing issue", Pozdnyakov said.
"Helicopter pilots have such vests, but they are not adapted for ejection from aircraft at high speeds", he added.
According to Pozdnyakov, a prototype of the vest has been made and will be sent for testing as early as next year.
NPP Zvezda is a Russian manufacturer of life-support systems for high-altitude flight and human spaceflight. Its products include space suits, ejector seats, aircraft escape slides, life jackets and fire extinguishers.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011.
Since September 2015, Russia has been conducting an anti-terror campaign in Syria carried out at the request of the Syrian president.
In May 2017, opposing sides concluded a ceasefire agreement under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four de-escalation zones. Although in some parts of Syria military operations continue the priority is now given to political settlement.
Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
