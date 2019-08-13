Russian Combat Pilots to Wear Upgraded Tactical Vests After Syrian Campaign Experience

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A decision made in light of the Syrian campaign experience, to modernize the tactical vest for Russian combat pilots, will increase their chances of survival when ejecting over enemy territory, noted Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director of the Zvezda R&D and Production Enterprise.

"In light the Syrian events, again, as in the days of Afghanistan [Soviet-era campaign in Afghanistan in 1979-1989], the modernization of the tactical vest for combat aviation pilots, including the placement of signal flare guns, medical supplies, food and water, grenades, a pistol, etc., became a pressing issue", Pozdnyakov said.

"Helicopter pilots have such vests, but they are not adapted for ejection from aircraft at high speeds", he added.

According to Pozdnyakov, a prototype of the vest has been made and will be sent for testing as early as next year.

NPP Zvezda is a Russian manufacturer of life-support systems for high-altitude flight and human spaceflight. Its products include space suits, ejector seats, aircraft escape slides, life jackets and fire extinguishers.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011.

Since September 2015, Russia has been conducting an anti-terror campaign in Syria carried out at the request of the Syrian president.

In May 2017, opposing sides concluded a ceasefire agreement under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four de-escalation zones. Although in some parts of Syria military operations continue the priority is now given to political settlement.

Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.