22:49 GMT +306 August 2019
    The main entrance sign to Carlisle Barracks and the U.S. Army War College

    ‘Abnormal Gas Reading’ in US Army Barracks’ Water Lines Sparks Concerns

    Military & Intelligence
    Over 1,700 individuals in Pennsylvania were forced to shut off their pipes and live off water bottles after the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department detected an “abnormal gas reading” in the facility’s water supply.

    In a Monday Facebook statement, Carlisle Barracks MWR advised all residents and those using barracks facilities to refrain from flushing toilets, using the shower, doing laundry, washing their hands and other activities that involve the use of the water line.

    Carlisle Barracks garrison commander Lt. Col. Courtney Short noted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would begin testing water samples beginning August 6, but offered no timetable or estimate on how long it would take to restore the water lines to a safe state.

    “Their guidance to us with no use will keep our families safe,” Lt. Col. Short told ABC 27 on Monday. “They’re safe in their homes as long as they are not turning on their water, so we are not concerned.”

    Approximately 300 connections and over 1,700 people are expected to be impacted by the shutdown. The advisory notes that those in the general public have no need for concern.

    According to the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department, the water supply in one home returned an “abnormal gas reading” at around 12 a.m. Monday morning. After they contacted the Pennsylvania DEP, bathrooms were immediately shut down, and “Do Not Use” signs were placed across the barracks.

    As a result, pallets of bottled water are being distributed at various locations around the facility for those in need. However, cases are being limited to “one per 4-person household” and “two cases for five or more.”

    An estimated 36 porta-potties have also been installed on barracks grounds.

    The barracks also announced that all non-essential employees were sent home Monday, prompting the closings of various clinics and other centers regularly available to US Army War College students and other area residents.

