US Navy Orders $290Mln Overhaul of John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier – Report

“The contract funds the second and third years of planning, long-lead-time material procurement, shop fabrication, shipboard inspections, and facilities readiness for the RCOH [refueling and complex overhaul”, the release said.
The $290 million contract follows the first year of work on the Stennis, which was funded at a base value of $187.5 million, the release said.
Stennis will be the seventh Nimitz-class carrier to undergo a major life-cycle overhaul at Newport News shipyard, a division of Huntington Ingalls, the release added.
The overhaul will involve more than 680 suppliers from 40 states providing material and services, according to the release.
Once completed, a recapitalized carrier is expected to operate for another 25 years, the release said.
