'You're Soldiers, Not Activists': Swedish Army Under Fire on Twitter for Front Page Gay Pride Ad

Many Swedes ridiculed a recent full-page gay pride ad published in a major newspaper by the Swedish Armed Forces, suggesting the army's first and foremost task was to defend the nation, not indulge in political activism.

To signal its long-standing commitment to the LGBT cause, the Swedish Armed Forces have published a full-page pride ad in Svenska Dagbladet, one of Sweden's largest newspapers.

The ad features a military-style cake cut open to show rainbow-coloured stuffing.

“For the defence of love. Your right to be who you are, to live as you want with the one you choose – is our job to defend,” the caption to the ad reads.

Din rätt att få vara den du är, leva som du vill med den du själv väljer – är vår uppgift att försvara. https://t.co/y7b5ps3fPt — Försvarsmakten (@Forsvarsmakten) 29 июля 2019 г.

​The ad sparked negative reactions on social media, with users suggesting it was not only beyond the purview of the armed forces but also an utter waste of public funds.

“How much did today's front page SvD advertisement cost? Do they still intend to advertise in that dimension, for example, to celebrate Sweden's historic victories in sniper world championships, or to help recruit soldiers and officers?” a Twitter user asked.

Hallå @Forsvarsmakten

Hur mycket kostade dagens annons på framsidan till @SvD ?

Och tänker ni även fortsättningsvis annonsera ut i den dimensionen, t.ex. för att fira historiska svenska segrar i prickskytte-VM, eller för att hjälpa rekryteringen till soldat- och officersyrket? pic.twitter.com/Xwlzs7pRQc — Urban Lindström (@UrbanLindstrom) 29 июля 2019 г.

​“How much money did you blow on this campaign? A million kronor? Now explain to us taxpayers how this strengthens the country's defence! The armed forces have no role in police operations! Your task is to defend the country from external invaders,” another comment read.

Hur mycket pengar lägger ni på denna kampanj?? 1.000.000:-SEK? Redogör för oss skattebetalare hur denna stärker landets försvar!! FM har ingen roll i den polisiära verksamheten vilket är det ni nämner ni vill försvara!! Er uppgift är att försvara landet från yttre angripare! — Jan Åke Ek (@janakeeks) 29 июля 2019 г.

​“Bad news, the defence is no longer engaged in defence, but political propaganda”, another user mused bitterly.

Dåliga nyheter - försvaret sysslar inte längre med försvar, utan politisk propaganda. — David Lindwall (@davidissim) 29 июля 2019 г.

​“No, your task is to defend Sweden and the Swedish people, not to disseminate the occupation government's vulgar propaganda,” another user pointed out.

Nej er uppgift är att försvara Sverige och det svenska folket, inte att sprida ockupationsregeringens vulgopropaganda. #svpol — Svensk Strävan (AfS) (@StravanSvensk) 29 июля 2019 г.

​“Your only task is to defend Sweden against external enemies so stop blithering and devote yourself to what you shall do. You are soldiers, not Pride activists,” yet another comment scolded.

Ni spinner ju loss som om spelade ni roller i Gökboet. Er enda uppgift är att försvara Sverige mot yttre fiender så sluta lalla och ägna er åt det ni ska. Ni är militärer, inte Pride-aktivister. — Peppe From ❌ 🇫🇮🇸🇪🇩🇪 (@DragonXXX) 29 июля 2019 г.

​“You are lost beyond all reasonable sense and reason. I pray to God we'll never need to be defended by the Swedish Pride Army and their sham soldiers. A sorry sight. Also a supreme commander that looks like a joke from a Disney cartoon”, a user wrote, referencing Swedish Supreme Commander Micael Byden, who is an outspoken LGBT ally and has been taking part in pride parades for several years in a row.

Ni är tappade bortom all rimlig sans och förnuft. Hoppas vid alla makter att aldrig någon behöver bli försvarad av den svenska pride-armén med sina låtsassoldster. En ynkedom att skåda. En ÖB som uppträder som ett skämt från någon tecknad diesneyfilm. — Hother Tutein Voss. Även på GAB: @Chrisostomo (@veracruz1842) 29 июля 2019 г.

​Some even mentioned the perennial “Russian threat” the Swedish top brass themselves often bring up.

“Are you going to beat the Russians with a handbag?” a user questioned.

Ska ni slå ryssarna med handväskan? — IngemarRwall (@IngemarRwall) 29 июля 2019 г.

​Many, however, expressed support for the armed forces' engagement, admitting, in a user's words, it was a “PR-stunt, but a necessary one.”

The Swedish Armed Forces have been taking part in various Pride events since the 2000s. This year, it has a packed schedule that includes seminars on “Coming out in a macho organisation”, actual pride parades and even “Run for Pride” event, touted as the most colourful running competition of the year.