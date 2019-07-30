MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia will hold joint military drills in the Indian Ocean region before the end of this year, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said in an interview released on Monday.

"Regarding the conduct of exercises of the two countries' naval forces in the Indian Ocean region, we have reached an agreement, we hope that they will be held before the end of this year," Khanzadi told the IRNA news agency.

At the same time, the commander did not specify whether he referred to the Gregorian or Iranian calendar year. The year in Iranian calendar starts in mid-March, therefore, this cold mean that the exercises will be held before March 2020.

Khanzadi noted that the parties would soon meet to discuss details regarding the exercises.

Iran and Russia also continue negotiations on the development of defense and military cooperation in the Caspian Sea, he added.