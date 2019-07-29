Register
22:23 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, looks at a mock-up of F-35 fighter jet.

    Pentagon Plans to Reject Japan's Request to Join F-35 Project Despite Row With Turkey – Report

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    160

    Earlier, Washington booted Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter programme and said the country wouldn’t be getting its 120 stealth fighter jets after Ankara refused to cancel its S-400 missile system deal with Russia.

    Despite the deadly crash of a Japanese Air Self-Defence Force F-35A earlier this year, Japan has gone ahead an expressed formal interest in joining the F-35 programme as a full partner nation, Defense News has reported.

    However, according to Pentagon sources cited by the outlet, the US plans on rejecting Tokyo’s request amid a desire to keep the F-35’s buyers from having too much of a say in the development of future capabilities for the aircraft, which already has an estimated lifetime R&D, production and exploitation price tag of over $1.5 trillion.

    “I believe becoming a partner country in F-35 programme is an option,” a June 18 letter from Japanese Bureau of Defence Buildup Planning director Atsuo Suzu to Pentagon head of acquisitions Ellen Lord cited by Defense news said.

    “I would like to have your thoughts on whether or not Japan has a possibility to be a partner country in the first place. Also, I would like you to provide the Ministry of Defence with detailed information about the responsibilities and rights of a partner country, as well as cost sharing and conditions such as the approval process and the required period,” the letter added.

    Suzu’s letter to Lord specifically mentioned a “need to obtain flight safety information for accountability to the public,” in possible reference to possible delays in the delivery of safety information to the Japanese side following April’s F-35A crash.

     

    However, Brandi Schiff, a spokesperson from the F-35 Joint Program Office, told said that the F-35’s partnership has been closed since July, 2002, with a Pentagon memo from April 2002 memo stating that the US would “not be able to accommodate any additional Level III partners due to our inability to offer equitable government-to-government benefits and US industry’s inability to offer equitable ‘best value’ workshare arrangements.”

    In other words, only the countries who had taken part in the initial development of the fighter could be partners during its production and any modernization.

    An unnamed source said to be familiar with the F-35 partner nation status discussions told Defense News that if Japan were let in as a partner, other countries, such as South Korea or Israel, might ask for similar perks. At the same time, the source admitted that the rules were created by the Pentagon and the State Department, and could be changed if Washington wanted it, particularly in the wake of the void left by Turkey's exit from the programme.

    “This is a very interesting political football that DoD has to wrestle with….I personally think DoD doesn’t want the headache if they say yes,” the official said.

    Ellen Lord is expected to meet with Japanese defence officials later this week, with the F-35 issue expected to be discussed at the meeting.

    As a second tier partner, Japan has less say in the production of the planes and no voting power on its modernization, or representation in the Joint Program Office. Tokyo announced plans to buy several dozen F-35 aircraft in late 2011, upping the number to 147 in late 2018. When delivered, the country will have the second-largest fleet of F-35s in the world after the US itself.

    Related:

    Norway Spends Thousands of Working Hours Trying to Figure Out Total F-35 Cost
    ‘Too Bold a Statement’: US Air Force Chief Won’t Say F-35s Will Never Fly From Turkish Base
    First Shipment of Russia's S-400 to Turkey Completed as US Suspends Ankara From F-35 Programme
    Turkey Says Ready to Find Replacement for US F-35 Jets Amid Row Over S-400
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse