US, Italy to Perform Observation Flight Over Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and Italian military will perform an observation flight over the territory of Russia from July 29 to August 2, the Russian Armed Forces’ official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Monday.

"As part of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, the United States and Italy will perform a joint observation flight over the territory of Russia on the US OC-135B observation plane from the Kubinka airfield [Moscow Region]," the newspaper said, citing the acting head of the Russian Defence Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre, Ruslan Shishin.

The paper added that during the flight the Russian specialists on board the observation aircraft will monitor compliance of the US and Italian military with the agreed flight parameters and the use of surveillance equipment.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in Helsinki on March 24, 1992. Currently, it comprises 34 member-states. Russia ratified the treaty in May 2001. The parties to the treaty may fly over each other’s territories in order to control military activities.