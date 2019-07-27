US Reconnaissance Drone Spotted Near Russian Border - Reports

The American RQ-4A Global Hawk Drone carried out a reconnaissance mission near the Russian border on Friday evening, Plane Radar reported. According to the monitoring resource, the aircraft took off from an airbase in Italy, travelled to the control line between Ukraine and self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. It was later spotted near Russia's Crimea and Krasnodar Region.
19:50 мск.— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) July 26, 2019
Разведывательный полёт вдоль черноморского побережья России🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/HVsLQAwMFY
