Watch US F-22 Pilots Conduct 'Hot Seat' and 'Hot Pit' Drills

Last year, several of the US’ 186-strong fleet of F-22 fighter jets were damaged after Hurricane Michael struck the Tyndall Air Base in California in October, but according to an Air Force spokesperson, they were all repairable.

US pilots from the 43rd Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base have recently practiced so-called "hot seat" drills on their F-22 jets, releasing a video on the base's Facebook page. The drill stipulates that pilots hand over their jet immediately upon landing to another pilot after carrying out a sortie, without sending it for between- flights maintenance, thereby increasing the number of missions that a jet can be used for in a single day.

While pilots debriefed their replacements on their flights, technicians at the air base were also practicing a so-called "hot-pit" technique, when a jet's engine is not shut down during the refuelling process - just like at Formula 1 pit stops. The technique allows for a reduction in the time between jet sorties, as the pilots don’t need to restart the plane's engine.

Some of Tyndall Air Force Base's F-22 fighters were damaged after Hurricane Michael struck it in October 2018, but according to an Air Force spokesperson, all of the aircraft appeared repairable at the time.