Register
09:07 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian soldiers take part in the National Persian Gulf day in the Strait of Hormuz, on April 30, 2019

    Three EU States Support UK Plan to Create Maritime Force After Iran's Tanker Seizure – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    207

    The tensions around the key strait for oil shipments spiked after the Iranian military seized a UK tanker over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The move followed the seizure of an Iranian ship off the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Syria.

    France, Italy, and Denmark have supported a UK plan to launch a European-led maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz to boost the security of commercial navigation there after the seizure of the British oil tanker Stena Impero by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Reuters reports, citing senior EU diplomats.

    London floated the idea at a diplomatic meeting in Brussels, insisting that the EU, NATO, or the US are not planned to be involved directly.

    "We will seek to establish this mission as quickly as possible”, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier announced, condemning Tehran's actions as "state piracy".

    The new development followed Hunt’s presenting plans to protect shipments across the Strait to the British Parliament on Monday. The report suggests that British diplomats and military personnel have also discussed a mission, involving both naval and air forces with Italian, Spanish, French, and German support.

    According to the agency, Germany has also been in close contact with the UK and France to "contribute to the security" in the region, while the Netherlands is assessing the idea as well. Spain, in addition, has also held talks with British diplomats.

    London is said to be planning meetings with other EU member states including Sweden, while Poland and Germany have also indicated their interest. However, as one of the cited diplomats points out, any operation would have to be approved by parliaments in some EU countries, diplomats said.

    As Reuters points out, the proposed mission could be run by a joint Franco-British command, London has a naval base in Oman, while Paris has a contingent stationed in the United Arab Emirates.

    At the same time, Tehran has insisted that foreign forces should leave this task to Iran and other regional powers.

    According to the news agency, European member states gave the UK cautious support in contrast to distancing themselves from similar US plans, voiced at a NATO defence ministers meeting in late June.

    "Britain's request, rather than Washington's, makes it easier for Europeans to rally round this. Freedom of navigation is essential, this is separate from the US campaign of maximum pressure on Iran”, a senior EU diplomat noted as cited by the outlet.

    The UK came up with the plan to launch an international security mission in the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions around the key oil shipping route. It escalated on Friday when the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. France along with the United Kingdom, Germany and some other countries has condemned the tanker’s seizure.

    The move followed a similar incident off the shores of the UK’s overseas territory of Gibraltar some time ago when British forces seized an Iranian tanker, alleging it was in breach of the EU sanctions against Iran.

    Related:

    Strait of Hormuz: UK Ministers Catch Heat for Seizing Iranian Tanker as Tehran Hits Back
    British Warship Tried to Stop Iran From Seizing UK-Flagged Tanker in Hormuz Strait - IRGC
    Moscow Says Received No Invitation to Join US' Coalition for Patrolling Strait of Hormuz
    Centcom Chief Claims US Navy May Have Destroyed More Than One Iranian Drone in Hormuz Strait
    Tags:
    oil, EU sanctions, Strait of Hormuz, Denmark, Italy, France, UK, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse