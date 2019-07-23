Russia, China Hold 1st Joint Long-Range Aviation Patrolling Exercise - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China held on Tuesday the first joint long-range aviation patrolling of the Asia-Pacific region, an exercise that was not directed against other countries, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Russian Aerospace Forces and [China's] Air Force conducted their first joint long-range aviation patrolling in the Asian-Pacific region on July 23, 2019 ... The exercise was conducted as part of a joint effort [by both countries] to engage in military cooperation in 2019 and was not directed against other countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Seoul summoned Russia's Deputy Ambassador to South Korea to express "deep concerns" over Tuesday's alleged violation of South Korean airspace by a pair of Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft "did not deviate" from their flight paths, and noting that the planes were operating in full compliance with international regulations.

The ministry continued by saying that the South Korean fighters conducted "unprofessional" manoeuvres and posed a threat to the Russian aircraft.