Register
10:26 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Alexander Mozhaisky Tu-95 strategic bomber and missile platform during the Main Naval Parade to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg

    Russian MoD Says South Korean Fighters' Maneuvers Threatened Safety of Russian Bombers

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 110

    The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed earlier in the day that a Russian aircraft had violated the borders of the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan.

    The Russian TU-95MS bombers didn't deviate from their flight plans and complied with international rules, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

    "TU-95MS routes did not deviate from the plan, in compliance with international regulations. [The aircraft] were moving at a distance of over 25 kilometers [15.5 miles] from the Dokdo islands (Takeshima) and were not violating the South Korean airspace," the ministry added.

    The Defence Ministry said that two South Korean F-16 fighters carried out "non-professional" manoeuvres, traversing the course of Russian strategic missile carriers and creating a threat to their security. South Korean fighters fired no warning shots at the Russian aircraft, ministry added.

    The Russian Defence Ministry also stated that it was not the first time that South Korean pilots had tried unsuccessfully to prevent Russian aircraft from flying over the "neutral waters of the Sea of Japan", referring to the South Korean air defence identification zone set by Seoul.

    “Such ‘zones’ are not stipulated by international rules and are not recognised by Russia, which was repeatedly reported to the South Korean side through various channels,” the statement stresses.

    According to the Russian military, the South Korean pilots failed to contact the crews of the Tu-95MS warplanes and after the F-16 had shot off heat traps, they flew away from the Russian aircraft.

    Earlier in the day, Seoul's Ministry of National Defence said that the South Korean fighter jets fired a warning shot at a Russian military aircraft that it said had entered the country's airspace.

    According to South Korean military, a Russian military aircraft violated South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice on Tuesday.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

    Related:

    Secret Behind US Pilot Doing Barrel Roll Near Soviet Tu-95 Bomber
    US, Japanese Jets Follow Russian Tu-95 Bombers on Patrol Flight Over Pacific
    US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Tu-95 Bombers West of Alaska - NORAD
    Tags:
    borders, border, Tu-95, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse