US Army Accidentally Reveals Secret Chopper Ops Over Washington, DC - Report

The US Department of Defense recently revealed in a budget adjustment request that US Army service members are conducting secret helicopter-flying missions over the nation’s capital.

In the request, officials indicated that the “emerging classified flight mission” required an additional $1.55 million in funding in order to meet costs for aircraft maintenance, air crews and travel support, Bloomberg reported.

“Without additional funding, the Army will not be able to perform this classified mission,” the Pentagon’s request reads. “Soldiers from assault helicopter company and aviation maintenance units will be supporting the mission with [Sikorsky] 10 UH-60 [Black Hawks] and maintenance capabilities for four months.”

Steering clear of offering specifics on the mission’s objectives and involved parties, US Army spokesperson Wayne Hall told Bloomberg that the “duration of the mission is undetermined.”

The requested funds will also go to Virginia’s Davison Army Airfield to foot the bill for a “specialized Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility,” according to the outlet.