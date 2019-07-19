US Surveillance Aircraft Spotted Near Russian Borders in Baltic Region - Report

A US strategic reconnaissance RC-135V Rivet Joint aircraft has been spotted making a three-hour-long flight near Russia's Western border in the Baltic region, according to PlaneRadar.
The spy plane, which has the tail number 64-14846, reportedly took off from the Mildenhall base in the UK. The plane flew along the borders of the exclave Kaliningrad region of Russia before flying near the southern and eastern parts of the area in Polish and Lithuanian airspace.
Earlier on Thursday, a Q-4B Global Hawk drone and P-8A Poseidon plane carried out a reconnaissance flight near the Crimean Peninsula.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has repeatedly urged Washington to abandon its surveillance operations near Russia's borders. However, Washington has refused these requests.
