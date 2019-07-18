Despite initial hostility towards Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems, Donald Trump has toned down his rhetoric, reassuring President Erdogan that Turkey won't be targeted with sanctions over its deal with Russia. At the same time, the White House warned that Ankara's move makes its participation in the F-35 programme impossible.

US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is not currently considering the option of imposing sanctions over Ankara's purchase of the Russian air defence systems.

On Wednesday, the United States said that Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defence systems had made Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme impossible. Washington subsequently said it was working to unwind its relationship with Turkey in the F-35 program. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the move a unilateral step that might bring irreparable damage to bilateral relations.

Moscow and Ankara signed a $2.5-billion loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticised by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems.

The Pentagon announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Ankara abandons the agreement with Russia, but it has refused to meet the US requirements and said that it was a done deal.