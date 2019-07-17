Brother of 2017 Manchester Arena Terror Bombing Extradited to UK from Libya

Salman was under surveillance by security services when he travelled to Libya, but his case was closed a month before his rescue. A review of the Manchester attack found the decision was sound based on the information available to agencies at the time.

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi is being extradited from Libya to the UK, having been arrested a dat after the two-year anniversary of the May 2017 suicide attack that killed 22 people and left 112 needing hospital treatment.

The Interior Minister's office in Tripoli confirmed Hashem Abedi was extradited on a flight which left Mitiga Airport at 10:30 BST, having turned him over to representatives of the British Embassy.

Abedi will interviewed by authorities upon his arrival. Greater Manchester Police were granted a warrant for his arrest in November 2017, relating to the "murder of 22 people, the attempted murder of others who were injured and conspiracy to cause an explosion".

A Libyan court long ago agreed to extradite Abedi to the UK, but the extradition process was delayed by fighting in Libya.

As of July 2019, no-one has been charged over the attack, despite police raids after the bombing - 23 were arrested in the UK, and all released without charge.

He and his brother Salman were rescued by the Royal Navy from Libya in August 2014, after their names were placed on a list of stranded citizens handed to the crew in charge of the evacuation. The vessel took them to Malta, where they caught a flight back to the UK.