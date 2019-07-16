Iran on the Brink of Unveiling New Homegrown Armored Military Vehicles

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced Sunday that the country’s military experts are working towards providing its armed forces with a new military vehicle.

With contracts already signed and dotted, critical parts needed for the new armored vehicle will reportedly be manufactured by Iranian carmakers, according to the Tasnim News Agency, which noted that the country’s automakers were tapped to carry out the project after foreign contractors withdrew from Iran.

This latest development comes weeks after the Iranian Defense Ministry revealed its new tactical communications system, known as the Sepehr-110. The new mobile system, which was lauded for being the “brain and nerves” of Iran’s forces, can be adapted to fit military equipment across the board within the Iranian branches.

Al-Masdar News reported that Iran previously disclosed the creation of a new military vehicle for its forces in November 2018. Known as Toofan, the military machine is resistant to mines, improvised explosive devices and steel core bullets, and is reportedly designed to take part in logistical and combat missions in various environments.

The high mobility vehicle is said to be able to counter ambush operations at speeds of 100 kph. According to Army Recognition, it was inaugurated into the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shortly after it was unveiled at the November 2018 ceremony.