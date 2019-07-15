Pakistani Allegedly Trying to Sneak Into India Shot Dead at Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards around 1,000 kms of international border, said the incident took place in the Ramgarh Sector at 3am local time. The fresh round of firings started at the line of control after more than a month-long lull in violence at the border.

India's border troops shot dead a Pakistani who was allegedly trying to enter Indian territory in Jammu on Monday.

"A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops on the intervening night of 14-15 July, at International Border (IB) in Ramgarh area, Jammu. The body of the Pakistani intruder was handed over to Police for further disposal," a BSF spokesperson said.

Last week, India’s border force launched a massive exercise to fortify the ‘anti-infiltration grid’ in which the entire BSF’s senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery are being deployed in forward areas of Jammu and Punjab. Official sources said the border guard force has mobilised heavy machinery, communication interceptors and mobile bulletproof bunkers as part of the exercise.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan government demanded the withdraw of IAF fighter jets from the forward areas to de-escalate the tensions. Last week, two soldiers suffered serious injuries in 6 July exchange of fire, while on 8 July a civilian was injured in the Nowshera sector of Kashmir valley.

The two nuclear-armed countries deployed frontline fighter jets after the 27 February dogfight in which each side allegedly lost a warplane in Kashmir. The 27 February air battle came a day after the IAF launched a strike in Pulwama sector of Jammu and Kashmir state against what New Delhi said was a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp; members of the group are considered terrorists by India and located on Pakistani soil across the so-called Line of Control, separating India- and Pakistan-controlled areas of Kashmir.