Indian Soldiers Save Drowning Girl in Kashmir, Twitter Applauds (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Twitterati are full of praise for the Indian forces, after a video of Indian jawans saving a 14-year-old girl from drowning in a river in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir state was posted.

On Monday, the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted a video in which constable M.G Naidu and constable N. Upendra of the Force's 176 Battalion can be seen jumping into a river, after spotting a drowning girl and rescuing her.

​The girl was later rushed to a local hospital and was administered first aid.

A relative of the girl informed local media that the girl had gone to wash clothes in the river. “As she was washing the clothes along with 2-3 other kids, her dupatta, (a long cloth worn by women in India), fell into the river. She tried to get hold of it, but lost her balance and fell into the river.”

He also thanked the CRPF Jawans. “The girl was rescued because of the CRPF Jawans, had they not rescued her at the right time, we would have lost her.”

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, Twitterati showered heaps of praise on the Indian troopers, noting how the soldiers didn’t even think about their own safety when they jumped into the river to rescue the girl.

The CRPF announced that both of the soldiers would be awarded for their bravery with a CRPF Director General’s certificate.