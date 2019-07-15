Ninth Plane With Russian S-400 Components Arrives in Turkey - Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The ninth plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defence system arrived in Turkey on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The delivery of S-400 parts continues as planned. The ninth plane has landed at Murted air base," the statement said.

It is unclear how many cargo aircraft are needed to transfer all batches of the air defence systems acquired by Turkey.

S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sistem malzemelerinin sevkiyatı devam ediyor. Bu kapsamda dokuzuncu uçak Mürted Hava Meydanı’na indi. pic.twitter.com/2Ciichoyaq — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) 15 июля 2019 г.

The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey last Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing its source, that Washington had decided to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russia's S-400 systems.

Moscow and Ankara signed a $2.5 billion-loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems.

© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey refused to meet the US requirements and said that it was a done deal.