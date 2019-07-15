Eighth Aircraft With Russian S-400 Air Defenсe System Parts Arrives in Turkey – Ankara

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Monday that an eight plane carrying components of Russia's S-400 air defence system had arrived in Turkey.

“The delivery of S-400 parts to Turkey continues. In connection with this, the eighth aircraft landed at the Murted Airbase [in the province of Ankara]", the ministry said in a communique.

Deliveries of S-400 to Turkey began on 12 July. According to the Ministry of Defence, on that day three cargo planes delivered several tractors and a loading vehicle from the S-400 complex to Murted Airbase.

S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sistem malzemelerinin sevkiyatı devam ediyor. Bu kapsamda sekizinci uçak Mürted Hava Meydanı’na indi. pic.twitter.com/0ZrpQYWxtD — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 15, 2019

On 14 July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the deal with Russia on the S-400 as the most important agreement in modern Turkey.

He also said that the process of supplying Russian air defence systems could be completed by April 2020.