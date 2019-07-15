Eighth Aircraft With Russian S-400 Air Defenсe System Parts Arrives in Turkey – Ankara

“The delivery of S-400 parts to Turkey continues. In connection with this, the eighth aircraft landed at the Murted Airbase [in the province of Ankara]", the ministry said in a communique.
Deliveries of S-400 to Turkey began on 12 July. According to the Ministry of Defence, on that day three cargo planes delivered several tractors and a loading vehicle from the S-400 complex to Murted Airbase.
S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sistem malzemelerinin sevkiyatı devam ediyor. Bu kapsamda sekizinci uçak Mürted Hava Meydanı’na indi. pic.twitter.com/0ZrpQYWxtD— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 15, 2019
On 14 July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the deal with Russia on the S-400 as the most important agreement in modern Turkey.
He also said that the process of supplying Russian air defence systems could be completed by April 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)